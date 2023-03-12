iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

IJR stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

