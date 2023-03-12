iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.9% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.49% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $282,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEMG stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

