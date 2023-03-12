iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in February

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,725,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. 11,041,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

