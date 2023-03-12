IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $537.79 million and $9.93 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

