IOTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $560.15 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $560.15 million and $9.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.