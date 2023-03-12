IOST Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $171.24 million and $10.90 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

IOST Coin Trading

