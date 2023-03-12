Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE IIM opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $130,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

