Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the February 13th total of 694,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ISDX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 1,093,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,343. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.