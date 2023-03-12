Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

VKQ stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 257,602 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

