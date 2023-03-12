Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCEF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PCEF opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

