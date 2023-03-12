Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 47.7% in February

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $94.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,679,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

