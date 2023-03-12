Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VBF opened at $15.64 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
