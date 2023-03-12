Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VBF opened at $15.64 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

