Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.91.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.82.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.