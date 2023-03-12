InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

