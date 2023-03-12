Internet Computer Price Tops $4.73 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $29.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.73 or 0.00022948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00070877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,661,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,943,145 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

