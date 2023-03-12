Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.47 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $32.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00023267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00070769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00053751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,662,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,944,908 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.