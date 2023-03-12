International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $125.45 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

