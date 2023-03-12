Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Inter Parfums worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 171,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 18.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.73. 211,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $140.86.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,641 shares of company stock worth $5,614,050 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

