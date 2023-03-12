Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $140.86.

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,050 in the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

