Intact Financial Co. (IFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on March 31st

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Intact Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

IFC stock opened at C$190.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$170.82 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$196.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$197.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IFC. Cormark dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$224.20.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

