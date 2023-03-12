Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells $46,445.00 in Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $46,040.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,480,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 771,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,412,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

