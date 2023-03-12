InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

