InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
