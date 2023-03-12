Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.29

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.29 and traded as low as C$3.73. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 125,877 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.29. The firm has a market cap of C$124.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

