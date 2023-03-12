Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.53. 147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.