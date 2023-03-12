Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Inhibrx Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of INBX stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $934.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

In other news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at $64,213,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $256,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,233,801 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,303.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,310 shares of company stock worth $3,203,546. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $94,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

