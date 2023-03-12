Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 140,669 shares.

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97.

About Infrastructure India

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.