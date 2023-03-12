Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

Infinera Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of INFN stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Infinera by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

