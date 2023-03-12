IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

