IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

About IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

