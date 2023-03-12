Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on H. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,310 shares of company stock worth $6,413,269 over the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

