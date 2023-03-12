HUSD (HUSD) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $20.58 million and approximately $7,512.87 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.

The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

HUSD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

