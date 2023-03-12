Humanscape Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.90 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00432715 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,005.20 or 0.29248683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.