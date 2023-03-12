Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($72.34) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Hugo Boss stock opened at €60.62 ($64.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €66.50 ($70.74).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

