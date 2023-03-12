HSBC Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $48.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. CLSA boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.45.

TCOM opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 250,414 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,082,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

