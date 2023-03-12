Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 39,691 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,691 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,687. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

