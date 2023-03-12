Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 21,593 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,593 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in IAA by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in IAA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:IAA traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,197,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.44. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

