Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 227,105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,864,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 197,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,659 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 141,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,691. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

