Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,804 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $39,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,270,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

NTR traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

