Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $34.30 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. Science Applications International comprises approximately 0.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Science Applications International worth $34,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Price Performance

About Science Applications International

Shares of SAIC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. 239,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.