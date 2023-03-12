Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,818 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 399,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. 1,562,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,352 shares of company stock worth $830,878 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

