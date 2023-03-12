Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.67. 7,385,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.69.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.