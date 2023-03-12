Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,010 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,051. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 413.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

