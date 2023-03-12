HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Up 14,950.0% in February

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 14,950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
HORIBA Stock Performance
Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.
HORIBA Company Profile
