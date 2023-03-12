holoride (RIDE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $197,617.83

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $24.62 million and approximately $197,617.83 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.97 or 0.07160901 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00070266 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00026587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0423006 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $317,595.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

