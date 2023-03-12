Hive (HIVE) Trading 17.4% Lower This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Hive has a market capitalization of $167.71 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 486,243,529 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

