Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSX. HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($11.18) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.25).

Hiscox Trading Down 0.9 %

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,126.50 ($13.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28,162.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,152.50 ($13.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,118.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,011.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently -72,500.00%.

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($180,431.43). Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

