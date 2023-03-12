HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $750.51 million.

HireRight Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of HRT opened at $10.86 on Friday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Get HireRight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HireRight by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.