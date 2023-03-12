Hermez Network Price Hits $4.91 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $179.24 million and $275,679.60 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.91 or 0.00022578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021711 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00227752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,636.40 or 0.99569849 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.81343828 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $328,635.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

