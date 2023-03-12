Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Heineken Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 6,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. Heineken has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $88.30.
Heineken Company Profile
