Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Heineken Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 6,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. Heineken has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $88.30.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

