Head-To-Head Comparison: Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Auto Trader Group and China Minsheng Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A China Minsheng Banking 10.85% 5.51% 0.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auto Trader Group and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Auto Trader Group and China Minsheng Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $591.22 million 10.35 $334.21 million N/A N/A China Minsheng Banking $47.31 billion 0.32 $5.33 billion $0.99 3.47

China Minsheng Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Dividends

Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. China Minsheng Banking pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Minsheng Banking beats Auto Trader Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency. The Trade segment refers to revenue from the retailer and home trader customers advertising their vehicles and utilizing the company’s products. The Consumer Services segment refers to the private sellers for vehicle advertisements; as well as third-party partners who provide services to consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance. The Manufacturer and Agency segment refers to manufacturers and their advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the company’s websites. The company was founded by Robert John Madejski in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About China Minsheng Banking

(Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. As of December 31, 2021, the company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,193 business outlets, 1,078 community sub-branches, and 136 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.