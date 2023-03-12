Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Hayward Price Performance
Hayward stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hayward by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 57.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $11,784,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
