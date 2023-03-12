Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Price Performance

Hayward stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,265,791 shares of company stock valued at $83,795,211. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hayward by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 57.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $11,784,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.